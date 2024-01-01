Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Management know the player we need to sign

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits he still feels his squad is short.

Inter kickoff the new season tomorrow night against Genoa.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inzaghi said, "We certainly all know that a new season is starting again, we will have a difficult debut, on a pitch that has always been difficult, even for us in recent years.

"We will face a team that I have seen in good health, with an excellent coach: it seems to me that they have also set a record number of season ticket holders, so the environment will be hot. We are preparing in the best possible way."

He also said: "We know, whether we won the Scudetto or not, we have always been among the favourites. I don't like predictions: we all want to win as many games as possible. We have this responsibility: there have been new arrivals and returns among the coaches, many teams are investing a lot.

"We did well to maintain the structure of last year, plus we brought in excellent players: we know we still have something to complete, we are missing a player given (Taj) Buchanan's injury but we talked about it today too with the management. I'm lucky to have capable managers, they know that we have to put an important player there."