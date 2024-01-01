Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another Bisseck

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits they're seeking a new centre-half signing.

Marotta was speaking before yesterday's 2-2 draw with Genoa.

He said, "We are looking for a profile that is Bisseck-like in terms of characteristics and from the point of view of quality and age profile and value.

"We are following a very valid path with Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin who are skilled in scouting young players There are still 15 days, we are not in a situation of anxiety, the team has some defections but it is included in a very respectable squad.

"We face the season with the awareness of having a competitive squad."