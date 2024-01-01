Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star

Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another Bisseck

Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another Bisseck
Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another Bisseck
Inter Milan president Marotta: We want another BisseckAction Plus
Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta admits they're seeking a new centre-half signing.

Marotta was speaking before yesterday's 2-2 draw with Genoa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "We are looking for a profile that is Bisseck-like in terms of characteristics and from the point of view of quality and age profile and value.

"We are following a very valid path with Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin who are skilled in scouting young players There are still 15 days, we are not in a situation of anxiety, the team has some defections but it is included in a very respectable squad.

"We face the season with the awareness of having a competitive squad."

Mentions
Serie AInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia upgrade Yarek contract amid Inter Milan pressure
Genoa chief Blazquez on Gudmundsson: Fiorentina offer; Inter Milan interested
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Management know the player we need to sign