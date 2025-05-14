Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan chief Ausilio eager to setup Zirkzee deal with Man Utd
Inter Milan are exploring the prospect of bringing Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee back to Italy this summer.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Inter are keen to set up a loan deal with United for the Holland international.

Inter chief Piero Ausilio plans to approach United about a loan-to-buy arrangement for next season.

The idea is to give Zirkzee a full season to prove himself and shake off this term's issues at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee's wages of around €3.5m-a-season plus bonuses, would also fall within the economic parameters of Inter, in line with the new "vision" of owners, Oaktree.

