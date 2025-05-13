Arsenal's first deal of the summer revealed as defender prepares for permanent exit

Arsenal are set to sell defender Nuno Tavares who has spent the season on loan with Serie A side Lazio.

Tavares joined Lazio on loan last summer, and a clause in the deal means the move can be made permanent this summer for between €7-8M (£5.9-6.7m). The 25-year-old grabbed eight assists in his first eight Serie A matches but his season was burdened with injuries which meant he could not get a consistent amount of time on the pitch.

The Standard report that the Biancocelesti are expected to snap up the defender for what is a bargain price for the Portuguese international who is about to enter his prime. The Gunners also have a sell-on clause in Tavares’ contract, meaning that if Lazio do sell Tavares in the future then the North London side will make extra profit after his sale.

Only Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku have bettered the number of assists the defender has picked up this season as Lazio chase down European qualification. Arsenal originally signed Tavares for under £7M so could earn their money back and then more once Tavares is sold in the future in what is an excellent first piece of business for new sporting director Andrea Berta.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Albert Sambi Lokonga are also linked with moves away from the club in what will be a very busy summer for Berta who will be extremely busy over the next few months.