Inter Milan captain Lautaro: I've spoken to Inzaghi

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez admits he spoke with Simone Inzaghi before the coach's move to Al-Hilal.

Twenty-four hours after his departure from Inter was confirmed, Inzaghi was named as coach of Al-Hilal.

Between those announcements, Lautaro was able to speak with his former coach, though was reluctant to discuss what was said.

He said from Argentina's training camp: “The season was positive because we fought until the end in all competitions. Unfortunately we have not been able to claim any titles, but the balance remains positive overall.

“These are personal decisions.

“I had the chance to talk to him yesterday. It is a decision that he made, with the management.”