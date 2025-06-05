Al-Hilal confirm Inzaghi as new head coach

Simone Inzaghi has been named new coach of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan for Al-Hilal after leading the Nerazzurri to a second losing Champions League final in three years.

The Italian took charge of Inter in 2021 and won one Scudetto and twice the Coppa Italia.

Al-Hilal have secured Inzaghi to a two-year contract worth a reported €30m-a-year. He succeeds Jorge Jesus after the Portuguese's departure last month.

Al-Hilal axed Jorge Jesus after defeat in the Asian Champions League semifinals.

Inzaghi will now lead the Saudis at this month's Club World Cup in the USA.