Carlos Volcano
Al-Hilal confirm Inzaghi as new head coach
Simone Inzaghi has been named new coach of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan for Al-Hilal after leading the Nerazzurri to a second losing Champions League final in three years.

The Italian took charge of Inter in 2021 and won one Scudetto and twice the Coppa Italia.

Al-Hilal have secured Inzaghi to a two-year contract worth a reported €30m-a-year. He succeeds Jorge Jesus after the Portuguese's departure last month.

Al-Hilal axed Jorge Jesus after defeat in the Asian Champions League semifinals.

Inzaghi will now lead the Saudis at this month's Club World Cup in the USA.

 

 

