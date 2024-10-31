Tribal Football
Inter Milan captain Lautaro "honoured" by Messi's Ballon d'Or support

Inter Milan captain Lautaro "honoured" by Messi's Ballon d'Or support
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has welcomed the support of Argentina teammate Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami captain insisted Lautaro should've won this week's Ballon d'Or award.

"It’s an honour that the greatest player ever thinks this about me,” Lautaro told Icon Magazine.

“I am happy to be among the candidates, as it recognizes a great season with my national team and club.

“I’ve developed as a man and as a footballer.

“When I arrived in Italy, I was a 20-year-old kid, and I’ve become a father and husband in these last six years. This has helped me improve as a player, and I proudly became the Inter captain.”

