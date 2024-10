Argentina captain Lionel Messi is full of praise for young teammate Nico Paz.

The Como attacker made his debut in Argentina's 6-0 win against Bolivia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inter Miami star Messi said: "He is a fantastic boy who is growing up with a coach I know. Beyond age, he has an impressive head.

"Hopefully he continues to grow and does it on our side. He will feel comfortable.

"He is a great player and a great boy. We will carry it with the time required."