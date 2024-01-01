Inter Milan captain Lautaro delighted proving matchwinner at Roma; proud of Ballon d'Or nomination

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez was left delighted proving the matchwinner at Roma on Sunday night.

The Nerazzurri won 1-0, with Lautaro scoring the only the goal of the game.

The striker, with 133 goals, is now Inter's most prolific foreign player and later said: "It means a lot, since I arrived they treated me as if I was born here.

"I have to continue working, today we found a very strong team and we had many difficulties. You could see the team and we have to continue like this."

Asked what it means to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or, Lautaro added: "A lot. You work for the team, but individual awards also count. I think of the team first, then if the individual awards arrive it is thanks to the team, the staff and the fans."