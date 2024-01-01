Roma coach Juric frustrated after Inter Milan defeat: We played with intensity and dominance

AS Roma coach Ivan Juric admitted frustration after their 1-0 home defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday night.

Lautaro Martinez struck a second-half winner for the visitors. Afterwards, Juric lamented Roma's failure not to take the chances they created.

Can we call it the night of regrets? A match characterized by a double individual error...

"Yes, I didn't like the team in the first 15 minutes of the second half. In our best moment we conceded a goal. Roma played their game with intensity, dominance. But we made mistakes and paid dearly for them. Taking away the first 15 minutes I'm very happy with the performance but not with the result."

On Dybala, his position, how do you judge it?

"For now, I would like to fix things in the defensive phase. There are players who have a bit of difficulty interpreting certain concepts. In my opinion in certain situations we could have avoided doing things that didn't come out very well. Today Paulo showed how much he wants to give, as did he and the others. There was no difference between us and Inter."

Urgent need for results. Do we need to make a change of direction?

"I see many things that have improved. Looking at the past, it seems to me that the team has improved in many aspects, but not enough. If we don't win in Monza, we've made a huge mistake and we've done many good things. Now we'll work on it and improve certain aspects. The overall feeling is very positive. We need to get results and in the end it will all add up."

After those 15 minutes something changed like Angelino's position, to rebalance the game a bit?

"Yes, with Angelino's change something changed. We made Konè climb. He's a young guy and he's entered a serious world. Sometimes he has ups and downs. Today I wanted to see Pisilli who is an excellent young man. It's not a failure."

You spoke about a lack of defensive quality.

"The quality is there. I see them in every training session. Paulo can unlock himself, Artem, Soulè ditto. They have quality and they are showing it at times. We are not effective enough in front of goal."

Satisfied with the referee, Massa?

"After Monza it's hard for me to criticise tonight. Monza was a bad episode. I didn't expect him to call any fouls, but he had a good match."