Inter Milan goalscorers Taremi and Dimarco happy after victory over Las Palmas

Inter Milan goalscorers Mehdi Taremi and Fede Dimarco were delighted after victory over Las Palmas yesterday.
Taremi scored twice, Dimarco also on the scoresheet as Inter won the preseason friendly 3-1 in Cesena.
Iran striker Taremi later said: "Happy with the goals? Yes, it was very nice."
Fullback Dimarco also remarked: "It was nice to smile again, but there is still a lot to work on. This year will be a long and difficult season.
"We will have to reconfirm ourselves."