Inter chief Ausilio: Lukaku and AC Milan...?

Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio insists he's not losing any sleep over the prospect of Romelu Lukaku joining AC Milan.

Lukaku won a Scudetto as an Inter player on-loan from Chelsea, but angered the Nerazzurri at the end of season 2022/23 after it emerged he was speaking with Juventus while still their player.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about seeing Lukaku in the Rossonero colours, Ausilio said at a charity function: "(I feel) nothing.

"I'm not interested in the Milan market.

"We're interested in the Inter market and we did what we want to do."