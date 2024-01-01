Papin backing AC Milan move for Chelsea striker Lukaku (& more)

Tribal Football
Former AC Milan striker Jean-Pierre Papin is backing their move for Romelu Lukaku.

Milan are said to be in talks with Chelsea for the Belgium striker, who spent last season on-loan AS Roma.

And it's a move Papin approves of, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "About Lukaku, I said Milan needs a striker like that, to replace (Olivier) Giroud.

"Lukaku fights for the team."

Papin also backed a move for AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

He added, "I studied Fofana in (Adi) Hutter's Monaco: he does an incredible job in the manner of  (N'Golo) Kanté. Hutter made him become a midfielder who covers many metres of the pitch, between one area and another."

