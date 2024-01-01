Tribal Football
AC Milan in talks for THREE Chelsea players this summer

AC Milan are chasing THREE Chelsea players this summer.

Milan are in contact with Chelsea about a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

However, they're not stopping there, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Rossoneri have also asked about Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Lukaku and Chalobah are both on Chelsea's transfer-list, though any deal for Chukwuemeka is unlikely.

All three players are admired by new Milan coach Paulo Fonseca.

Chelsea are insisting Lukaku and Chalobah will only leave for straight sales this summer. A loan arrangement for Chukwuemeka could be an option, particularly with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall about to arrive from Leicester City.

