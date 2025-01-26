Impressive Fiorentina defeat high-flying Lazio in Serie A

A clinical first-half display from Fiorentina saw La Viola clinch a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, as Lazio fell to just their second home defeat of the season.

As well as reviving their top-four hopes, the victory also secured Fiorentina a head-to-head double over I Biancocelesti for the first time since 2012/13.

La Viola visited the Stadio Olimpico looking to end a winless six-game streak in Serie A (SA), and two early goals provided the perfect tonic for Raffaele Palladino’s side.

For the first strike, just 11 minutes had passed when Adam Marusic was caught in possession at left-back, allowing Robin Gosen to pick out Yacine Adli, who opted for precision over power to send a classy low volley into the net.

And Fiorentina’s attack burst into life again six minutes later, with a swift break down the right seeing Dodo overlapping, and another inviting delivery allowed Lucas Beltran to plant a firm header past Ivan Provedel.

Albert Guomundsson then went inches away from adding a third, but he saw his acrobatic volley clip the post.

Lazio came out for the second half with renewed vigour, and Fiorentina found their defensive resolve under heavy scrutiny. And whilst the visitors looked uneasy under pressure, I Biancocelesti’s final ball was lacking, as tensions visibly began to mount on both sides – on and off the pitch. That was certainly the case heading into the final half hour, with Adli receiving a red card after he had been withdrawn.

Wayward finishing continued to undermine Lazio’s attempts to claw their way back into the contest, whilst Fiorentina – who had yet to concede in the final 15 minutes in Serie A this season – blocked goalbound attempts with increasing desperation.

That was until the hosts finally broke through deep into added time, when Marusic scrambled in from six yards to set up a frantic finale.

Amidst desperate Lazio pressure, Mario Gila fired a long-range attempt against the frame of the goal that somehow bounced away to safety as Fiorentina welcomed the full-time whistle and three precious points.

The victory for La Viola elevates them up into sixth and a first clean sheet on their travels in the league since November.

Meanwhile, having reached the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League midweek, Lazio reflect on a week of mixed success in which they remain in fourth-place.