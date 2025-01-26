Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Man Utd fail with second offer for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Brentford boss Frank welcomes new arrival Kayode

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank welcomes new arrival Kayode
Brentford boss Frank welcomes new arrival KayodeBrentford
Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted with the arrival of new signing Michael Kayode.

The fullback has joined on-loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“A very good signing I think," said Frank.

“I really like him and I’m very happy that we managed to sign him to give us a little bit more depth in the full-back positions.

“He’s very talented and is a fantastic physical package. He’s got good ability going forward and is very good defensively.“

Frank added: "He is, of course, young and will need to be developed.

“We will not be able to get that (international clearance) before Sunday (against Crystal Palace).

“He hasn’t played as much this season but last season he played, more or less, the full season with Fiorentina in Serie A.

“He’s a bubbly character who is very, very nice. We need to get him bedded in and integrated.

“He needs to train and understand our principles which will probably take a bit of time, and that is natural.

“There’s a lot of things to factor in but if he’s fit and shows he’s the best, then he will play."

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueKayode MichaelBrentfordFiorentinaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank: Wissa is not for sale, I cannot see why we should sell him
DONE DEAL: Brentford sign Fiorentina fullback Kayode
Fiorentina fullback Kayode set for Brentford medical today