Brentford boss Frank welcomes new arrival Kayode

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted with the arrival of new signing Michael Kayode.

The fullback has joined on-loan from Fiorentina with an option to buy.

“A very good signing I think," said Frank.

“I really like him and I’m very happy that we managed to sign him to give us a little bit more depth in the full-back positions.

“He’s very talented and is a fantastic physical package. He’s got good ability going forward and is very good defensively.“

Frank added: "He is, of course, young and will need to be developed.

“We will not be able to get that (international clearance) before Sunday (against Crystal Palace).

“He hasn’t played as much this season but last season he played, more or less, the full season with Fiorentina in Serie A.

“He’s a bubbly character who is very, very nice. We need to get him bedded in and integrated.

“He needs to train and understand our principles which will probably take a bit of time, and that is natural.

“There’s a lot of things to factor in but if he’s fit and shows he’s the best, then he will play."