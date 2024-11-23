Ederson (left) celebrates after scoring during the match between Parma and Atalanta

Atalanta moved to the top of the Serie A table with a 3-1 victory over Parma, extending their winning streak across all competitions to six matches and their overall unbeaten run to 11 games.

The international break seemingly did little to affect Atalanta’s momentum, as Gian Piero Gasperini’s confident side made an impressive start to proceedings at the Tardini.

The in-form Mateo Retegui needed just four minutes to break the deadlock, heading home his 12th league goal of the season after meeting Raoul Bellanova’s inviting cross.

Ademola Lookman thought he had doubled Atalanta’s advantage just moments later, only for his strike to be chalked off for offside to the relief of the home support.

Undeterred by that setback, the visitors continued to create chances at will, with Retegui and Lookman both heading wide from promising positions.

Rather than if, the question was when Atalanta’s relentless pressure would eventually yield a second.

The visitors delivered the answer in the 39th minute when Lookman and Matteo Ruggeri combined to work the ball to the far post for Ederson to tap in from close range.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi then backed up his teammates’ efforts, making a couple of fine stops to ensure his side took a healthy lead into the break.

However, that two-goal advantage was halved within five minutes of the restart thanks to the brilliance of Matteo Cancellieri.

The 22-year-old showed great footwork and balance to evade a couple of challenges before he lashed a thunderous shot past Carnesecchi to get the hosts back in the contest.

With the pressure building upon Atalanta, Lookman took it upon himself to restore the visitors’ two-goal cushion just minutes after he had another effort ruled out.

The Nigeria international arrived at the back post to blast the ball home from Juan Cuadrado’s inch-perfect delivery to knock the stuffing out of Parma.

Atalanta’s successful outing was capped off when Giorgio Scalvini made his long-awaited return from injury as a late substitute, helping his side see out the win to move top and level on points with Inter Milan, while Parma are left in 13th and three points above the drop zone.

