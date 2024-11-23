Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Manchester United are planning a January move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting United are now discussing a potential bid for the Brazilian.

Plettenberg stated: "Manchester United are discussing and considering Éderson, a player who is highly valued internally.

"The club is looking for reinforcement in his position, possibly as early as the winter transfer window.

"The 25-year-old central midfielder has a contract with Atalanta Bergamo until 2027. One to watch …"

