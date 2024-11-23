Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig
Amorim launches new Man Utd era: I'm a dreamer - but don't compare me to young Mourinho
Ipswich boss McKenna: I worked with great young talent at Man Utd

Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Paul Vegas
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping listTribalfootball
Manchester United are planning a January move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting United are now discussing a potential bid for the Brazilian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Plettenberg stated: "Manchester United are discussing and considering Éderson, a player who is highly valued internally. 

"The club is looking for reinforcement in his position, possibly as early as the winter transfer window. 

"The 25-year-old central midfielder has a contract with Atalanta Bergamo until 2027. One to watch …"

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonManchester UnitedAtalantaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status
Napoli chief Manna talks McTominay deal and title hangover
Man Utd's Zirzkee could be swapped for Napoli's Osimhen in shock transfer