Mutu: Parma attacker Man joining Bayern Munich would be sensational, but...

Former Parma and Romania star Adrian Mutu says it's too soon for Dennis Man to consider a move to Bayern Munich.

The Parma attacker has been linked with the German giants.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Mutu said on the Don Mutu program: “Bayern is a huge club. I don't know if he's ready. I think Dennis lacks a bit of continuity, consistency, it would be better for him to stay where he feels best and have continuity in his improvements for as long as possible. This will strengthen his self-confidence.

“I think it’s a bit early for him to take the big step. It’s not enough to play one or two good games to go to Bayern. Just think that Bayern Munich, in his same position, also has (Leroy) Sane who doesn’t play. We know Sané, former Manchester City player, player of the German national team, in the same position as Man.

"To establish himself at Bayern you first have to bring with you an important business card. The transfer to Bayern would be an image of his positive moment, probably also from a financial point of view.

"If he wants to take this step to Bayern, then he has to stay there. It would already be something for him, because no Romanian has ever played for Bayern. I was the first Romanian to play for Juventus, which is known to be a giant, and so is Bayern. There has never been a Romanian at Bayern before: it is something sensational for us and especially for Dennis."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play