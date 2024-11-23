Ex-Sevilla, Atalanta star Gomez training with Tercera Division club as ban counts down

Former Argentina and Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez is training with Tercera Division Manchego.

Gomez was banned before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after testing positive for banned substances. He will be available to play again in November, 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Atalanta great told Castilla la Mancha Television: “I came to Madrid for a few days to visit some friends and I have good friends here who invited me to train, so I was very happy. I loved the facilities, they have nothing to envy of a Primera Division team, and the group is spectacular. Being back in a locker room is life.”

The Argentine hopes to play again in Italy or Spain: “It's not long now and I hope I can return next season. I will choose a good club, a good city to live with my family and try to enjoy. I have never had any major injuries, I took good care of myself and I think I can play for a few more years.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play