Iling-Junior delighted scoring in Bologna draw at Como

Samuel Iling-Junior was delighted scoring on Bologna debut at Como.

The Aston Villa loanee struck in injury-time for the 2-2 draw.

He later said, "It was a difficult match, I'm happy with the goal and the draw. We must continue with the right attitude.

"Now we need to keep our heads straight and show more nastiness than today."

Iling-Junior also stated: "He (coach Vincenzo Italiano) asked me to try and change the game, I came in determined. I'm happy, but we still have to work and look forward with optimism.

"It's exciting to score after a difficult summer: I have to be ready and willing to fight. For me it's a good start, but I have to continue working and help the team."