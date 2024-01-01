Como coach Cesc calm about slow start; ready for Bologna test

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is calm after their slow start to the season.

Como host Bologna for their first game in Serie A at the Sinigaglia stadium.

Cesc said, "I don't think much will change compared to the match in Udine, some players like Braunoder and Fadera have recently returned from their commitments with the national teams, we will evaluate their conditions tomorrow. As for the match with Bologna, it will be a very important test for us, they are a team that plays in the Champions League with many internationals and they are ahead of us.

"We are called to play an intelligent match, we will have to be very careful and that is why we have prepared ourselves. They have a coach on the bench, an Italian, who I respect a lot, in particular I like the way he makes his teams play. Of course in football what counts is getting points and we will give it our all to win. It’s too early to look at the standings at the moment, I’m not worried.”

The Sinigaglia will be sold out and Cesc added: "I like having a warm atmosphere, our fans have always supported us even last year and will do so even more this season. Their support is important and it's nice to have a full stadium."