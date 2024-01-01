Italiano: This Bologna team can keep amazing people

Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano says his team are capable of special things this season.

Bologna meet Como today ahead of their Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk next week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"During the break for international duty, we worked with the players who remained, which unfortunately was not many,” said Italiano in his press conference.

“We worked on what we need to improve. I know that we can keep on amazing people.

“We could’ve done a lot more in the two home matches. The lads know that once they start converting those chances and being more efficient upfront, the games will change. At least we were solid defensively and did not allow much to our opponents.

“It is important that we take it one game at a time and focus only on that. Como have a lot of quality and still carry the enthusiasm of promotion last summer, so we must be ready. Bologna are forced to do our best and a good result could also help us get ready for the next challenge.”