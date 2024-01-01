Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: The big De Ligt concern Bayern Munich had before Man Utd sale
REVEALED: Klopp's mega contract at Red Bull
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Hummels reveals match he expects to make Roma debut

Hummels reveals match he expects to make Roma debut
Hummels reveals match he expects to make Roma debutAction Plus
Mats Hummels has declared he's ready to make his debut for Roma.

The veteran defender is convinced he'll play against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League later this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said at a club function: "It's a shame I was ill last week. I had a fever and I wasn't able to leave for Monza, where I would have been a starter. 

"I feel fit, I'm good enough to play and I'm ready. I'm unlikely to start against Inter, but I'll definitely play against Dynamo Kyiv."

On the city, the former Borussia Dortmund defender said: "Trastevere is my favorite neighborhood, I really like walking along the banks of the Tiber and breathing in the history of this city.

"The alleys, the fans, the food... I like everything. The pasta is good, and if I have to choose I'd say the carbonara. It's exceptional."

Mentions
Serie AHummels MatsAS RomaDynamo KyivMonzaDortmund
Related Articles
Hummels already frustrated at Roma?
Monza striker Maldini: How I learned of Italy call
Roma fans continue protests at Monza