Hummels reveals match he expects to make Roma debut

Mats Hummels has declared he's ready to make his debut for Roma.

The veteran defender is convinced he'll play against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League later this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said at a club function: "It's a shame I was ill last week. I had a fever and I wasn't able to leave for Monza, where I would have been a starter.

"I feel fit, I'm good enough to play and I'm ready. I'm unlikely to start against Inter, but I'll definitely play against Dynamo Kyiv."

On the city, the former Borussia Dortmund defender said: "Trastevere is my favorite neighborhood, I really like walking along the banks of the Tiber and breathing in the history of this city.

"The alleys, the fans, the food... I like everything. The pasta is good, and if I have to choose I'd say the carbonara. It's exceptional."