Hummels already frustrated at Roma?

Mats Hummels has hinted at frustration over his start with Roma.

The former Borussia Dortmund defender signed for Roma a month ago, but is still waiting to make his debut.

In his first interview as a new Giallorossi player, Hummels spoke of needing about two weeks of athletic preparation to be ready. Two more have passed, but for now there is no sign of him.

And now Hummels has posted a series of photos of his first period in the Capital, accompanied by the caption: "Roma so far. The photos in the match will arrive soon, I think".

The message is being portrayed as a sign of Hummels' doubts about where he stands at Roma and under new coach Ivan Juric.