Hellas Verona midfielder Belahyane attracting AC Milan interest

Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane attracting interest from AC Milan.

Belahyane, 20, left OGC Nice for Hellas Verona last January.

The Morocco international has made two assists in eleven matches in Serie A this season.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan are turning to the defensive midfielder.

Rossonero coach Paulo Fonseca wants to bring in a player who can relieve Youssouf Fofana and Tijjani Reijnders. And Belahyane fits the bill.

