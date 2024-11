Former AC Milan and Genoa fullback Luca Antonini has been named new Al-Nassr U17 coach.

Antonini confirmed the appointment on his social media accounts.

He stated: "A new chapter in my life begins!!!

"Thank you to Al-Nassr for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the U-17 team. I am happy and proud to be part of this great club.

"Thank you to my boys who made all this possible!!! Yallah Al-Nassr."