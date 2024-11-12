Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd

Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start
Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing startAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be looking to offload striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter.

The Red Devils are not impressed with how Zirzkee has adapted in the Premier League so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutch forward could be in danger of losing his spot in the squad under new coach Ruben Amorim.

Per Tuttosport, a return to Italy may yet be on the cards for the ex-Bologna striker.

Zirzkee, who was wanted by AC Milan at the time, chose to move to United in the summer.

He was signed under the guidance of ex-boss Erik ten Hag, who has since been sacked.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaAmorim RubenManchester UnitedBolognaAC MilanSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Stay or go? Why Ruud's future shouldn't be a debate for new Man Utd manager Amorim
Man Utd chiefs discussed Hojlund, Zirkzee with Amorim before appointment
The badge still matters: Why despite it's fall, Amorim was happy to wait for Man Utd