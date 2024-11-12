Man Utd looking to loan striker this January after disappointing start

Manchester United are said to be looking to offload striker Joshua Zirkzee this winter.

The Red Devils are not impressed with how Zirzkee has adapted in the Premier League so far.

The Dutch forward could be in danger of losing his spot in the squad under new coach Ruben Amorim.

Per Tuttosport, a return to Italy may yet be on the cards for the ex-Bologna striker.

Zirzkee, who was wanted by AC Milan at the time, chose to move to United in the summer.

He was signed under the guidance of ex-boss Erik ten Hag, who has since been sacked.