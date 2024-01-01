Handanovic named U17 Inter Milan coach

Tribal Football
Samir Handanovic has been named new U17 coach at Inter Milan.

The former Inter captain and goalkeeper was acting as a scout for the Nerazzurri last season.

Handanovic hung up the gloves last summer.

He was confirmed as new U17 coach after Inter announced Andrea Zanchotti as Cristian Chivu's successor as Primavera coach.

The complete list of coaches of Inter's youth teams:

UNDER 18 - Benito Carbone

UNDER 17 - Samir Handanovic

UNDER 16 - Juan Solivellas Vidal

UNDER 15 - Simone Fautario

