AC Milan raise swap option for Roma striker Abraham

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham has welcomed interest from AC Milan.

Milan have been in contact with Abraham's agents and have received encouragement.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Milan hope to negotiate a deal with Roma around a player swap.

The Rossoneri are willing to send Luka Jovic to Roma in part-exchange for Abraham.

A loan arrangement has also been raised by Milan, which are determined to find a deal for the former Chelsea striker.