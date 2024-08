DONE DEAL: Pavlovic "happy and proud" joining AC Milan

AC Milan have completed the signing of RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

Pavlovic has signed a deal to 2028 plus a 12 month option.

Milan are paying €18m plus bonuses for the defender.

Pavlovic later said: “I’m happy and proud to be here, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s a dream come true.

"I remember when I played at San Siro two years ago, the atmosphere was incredible. I can’t wait to play here, but this time with the fans cheering for me!”