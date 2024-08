DONE DEAL: Empoli sign AC Milan striker Colombo

AC Milan striker Lorenzo Colombo has joined Empoli.

Colombo moves to Empoli on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 22 year-old scored twice in the preseason friendly win against Manchester City last week, but is now on his way to Empoli.

Colombo spent last season on-loan with Monza.

The striker came through the youth system at Milan, but appears set to cut ties with this move to Empoli.