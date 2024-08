Godfrey admits "mixed emotions" after Atalanta debut in Super Cup

Ben Godfrey admitted "mixed emotions" after a losing Atalanta debut on Wednesday night.

The former Everton defender was a second-half substitute in their defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Godfrey has taken to social media to mark his La Dea debut.

He stated: "Mixed emotions... losing a final is not nice. But I enjoyed every second of my debut for Atalanta...

"Thank you for the support last night."