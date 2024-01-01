Percassi: Super Cup proves Atalanta's growth

Atalanta chief Luca Percassi says reaching the UEFA Super Cup is proof of the growth of the club.

Percassi spoke at kickoff before the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

“We are having some incredible nights for the history of Atalanta and this is another emotional moment. Thinking that we are playing against Real Madrid for silverware is just extraordinary,” Percassi told Sky Italia.

“Football gives you incredible emotions, there’s no time to enjoy them, there are always new adventures to face. We often find ourselves talking about these events and it is difficult to experience them at the time, but it’s a unique experience too.”

He added, “Just being here today represents a great victory for Atalanta. We are facing the best team in the world, the biggest club in the world, and we hope to just make a good impression.

“As a football fan, when you see these great players in front of you, it helps you realise the strength of the opponents. However, Atalanta deserve to be here, we earned our chance to participate against the biggest team in the world with hard work on the field.”