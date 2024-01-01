Ruggeri insists Atalanta will benefit from Super Cup defeat

Atalanta fullback Matteo Ruggeri was positive after their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Ruggeri insists the team will be stronger for the experience.

He said after the 2-0 defeat: “We were unlucky on the (Mario) Pasalic chance, or rather the goalkeeper made an astonishing save, but unfortunately individual incidents make all the difference in these one-off matches.

“They made the most of their chances, with two changes of pace they scored two goals. Nonetheless, I am happy because we faced the best team in the world right now and indeed over the last few years, we were able to limit them and created our own chances too.

“When their quality is allowed to emerge, they are ruthless.”

Ruggeri added: “This game must give us strength going forward for many reasons, to face all the competitions that we will have.

“There will be many matches and we need everyone, we will be ready.”