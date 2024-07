Lyon match Atalanta offer for Everton defender Godfrey

Lyon have made an offer for Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

BBC Sport says OL have bid €15m for Godfrey.

The defender is the subject of a similar offer from Atalanta. However, Everton are seeking double the price to sell.

Godfrey is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park.

Everton are in need to sell to ease FFP pressure this summer.