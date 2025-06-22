Global offers arrive as Jovic prepares to leave AC Milan

AC Milan are ready to cut loose Luka Jovic.

Off contract at the end of the month, Milan had an option in Jovic's deal to extend the arrangement by June 20.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, with the deadline now passed, Milan have decided against keeping hold of the striker. The striker had been seeking a two-year deal to stay, but both new coach Max Allegri and sporting director Igli Tare do not see Jovic as an option for next season.

As such, Jovic will become a free agent on July 1 and he is now fielding contact from around the world.

Cruz Azul in Mexico and Botafogo of Brazil are among clubs in talks with Jovic's camp about next season.