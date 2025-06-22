Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
Arsenal eyes surprise Premier League star to replace Partey

Global offers arrive as Jovic prepares to leave AC Milan

Carlos Volcano
Global offers arrive as Jovic prepares to leave AC Milan
Global offers arrive as Jovic prepares to leave AC MilanAction Plus
AC Milan are ready to cut loose Luka Jovic.

Off contract at the end of the month, Milan had an option in Jovic's deal to extend the arrangement by June 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, with the deadline now passed, Milan have decided against keeping hold of the striker. The striker had been seeking a two-year deal to stay, but both new coach Max Allegri and sporting director Igli Tare do not see Jovic as an option for next season.

As such, Jovic will become a free agent on July 1 and he is now fielding contact from around the world.

Cruz Azul in Mexico and Botafogo of Brazil are among clubs in talks with Jovic's camp about next season.

Mentions
Serie AJovic LukaAC MilanBotafogo RJCruz AzulFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Qadsiah ready to outbid Man Utd, AC Milan for Fiorentina star Kean
AC Milan make Tottenham's Destiny Udogie priority left-back target
Juventus and AC Milan in talks over sensational swap deal