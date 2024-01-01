Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

Giroud: AC Milan must give Ibrahimovic full control

Giroud: AC Milan must give Ibrahimovic full control
Giroud: AC Milan must give Ibrahimovic full controlAC Milan/Getty
Former AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud insists Zlatan Ibrahimovic can bring success to the club as their sports director.

However, the Frenchman says Ibrahimovic must be allowed to work unshackled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Ibra is Ibra, even as a manager. He knows football very well and Milan especially. If you choose Zlatan, as RedBird did, you have to trust: Ibra must have carte blanche."

Now with LAFC, Giroud has spoken about becoming a sporting director himself. 

Asked if he could return to Milan in such a role, he joked: "Milan is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I have lived unforgettable moments with that shirt. I would be very happy. But I don't want problems with my friend Ibra! I will certainly always remain a big Rossoneri fan."

Mentions
Serie AIbrahimovic ZlatanGiroud OlivierAC MilanMLS
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign French pair Bouyer, Cisse
AC Milan fullback Emerson: We're enjoying first place
Morata delighted scoring in AC Milan win