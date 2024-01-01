Giroud: AC Milan must give Ibrahimovic full control

Former AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud insists Zlatan Ibrahimovic can bring success to the club as their sports director.

However, the Frenchman says Ibrahimovic must be allowed to work unshackled.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Ibra is Ibra, even as a manager. He knows football very well and Milan especially. If you choose Zlatan, as RedBird did, you have to trust: Ibra must have carte blanche."

Now with LAFC, Giroud has spoken about becoming a sporting director himself.

Asked if he could return to Milan in such a role, he joked: "Milan is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I have lived unforgettable moments with that shirt. I would be very happy. But I don't want problems with my friend Ibra! I will certainly always remain a big Rossoneri fan."