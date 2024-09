AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata was left pleased with victory over Lecce.

Morata scored in the 3-0 win on Friday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "Very beautiful, I'm very happy. They think that the assist wasn't from Theo, because he doesn't look for me much (laughs). We must continue on this path.

"I don't know how to spell it either.

"I always make myself available, I'm very happy to be here and after a complicated start we're on the right track."