AC Milan fullback Emerson: We're enjoying first place
AC Milan fullback Emerson Royal was delighted with victory over Lecce on Friday.

Milan cruised to a 3-0 win on the night.

Emerson told Milan TV: "It was important to win the derby, but it was also important to win tonight, we didn't want to stop after the derby. We have to continue our growth path.

"It's early but we're enjoying this first place. We'll keep working to grow and improve."

On the Champions League, he added: "I've only played the Champions League once. I want to play it again and I want to try to win it. On Tuesday we play in Leverkusen against a strong team, but we'll try to take home the three points."

