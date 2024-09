AC Milan have signed French pair Léo-Paul Bouyer and Maiga-Hamadoun Cissé.

The 16 year-olds are both France U16 internationals.

Bouyer is a young goalkeeper who has proven himself at Paris FC. As for Cisse, he played last season with Racing as a midfielder.

According to Foot Mercato, the two players have signed a contract until June 2027 with Milan.

They will play this season with the U17 team in the hope of quickly joining the U20 Primavera.