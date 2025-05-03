Gilmour: Napoli and Conte offer me chance to win trophies

Napoli midfielder Billy Gilmour admits he is delighted with his decision to leave Brighton for Italy last summer.

The Scotland international has found his place at Napoli over the second-half of the season.

“My favourite thing in Naples definitely has to be the weather. From the UK, you don’t see much sun, but the weather is really nice here,” he told Lega Serie A.

“I think the language is the biggest cultural shock. I am able to speak and understand more. I got told not to listen to songs if I am going to learn Italian properly. I’ve just heard a couple of songs in the dressing room and got told they are Neapolitan.

“My expectation coming here was to try something new.

“The Premier League is excellent, but the opportunity came up, so I decided to come here and experience something new. I think until you actually play it, you don’t understand how hard the league is and how tactical you need to be.

“The ultimate goal for players is to win as many trophies as possible, and I think that playing in Naples, I have a chance to do that.”

Conte pushes you to the max

On working with Napoli coach Antonio Conte, Gilmour was effusive.

He continued: “I had Conte when I was younger. I trained only a couple of times with him. But now that I work with him every day, he’s very intense, the standards are always high, and he pushes you to the max.

“For us as a team, we know it’s good for us and we try to give our best this season.”