Antonio Conte reveals reason behind Scott McTominay Form

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has revealed what he believes is the reason for Scott McTominay's impressive form at the Serie A leaders.

The 28-year-old has taken to Italian football like a duck to water, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in his 32 games across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

McTominay has been key for Napoli as they sit three points ahead of current Serie A holders Inter Milan in the race for this season’s league title.

Conte, who, like the Scotland international, joined the club last summer, has revealed what he believes in the reason behind his fine form.

"I think McTominay is stronger today than when he arrived from United. Here he has grown a lot," he told reporters.

Scott McTominay loving life as Napoli lead race for Serie A title

"I think that he himself feels stronger, with more knowledge, that he is also reaching an important stage of his age to understand where to go in his career because up to now he has been in the middle.

“He has never had a main role at United that instead we have given him here, he has grown a lot by working, today he is complete.

“But the improvement that he has had, everyone has had, otherwise it becomes difficult to explain why today we have 74 points."