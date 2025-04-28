Conte buzzing: Title now in Napoli's hands

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admits the Scudetto is in their hands after going three points clear at the top of the Serie A table.

Victory over Torino on Sunday and Inter Milan's defeat to Roma saw Napoli take control of the title race.

Conte said, “There are four steps left to take. We took the first, we are in front, now we know full well that we are up against teams like Lecce and Parma fighting to stay in Serie A, then Genoa and Cagliari.

“It is all in our hands. We won with great determination, a team aware of its own strengths, and inevitably the crowd pushed us on today as the 12th or even 13th man. Even getting to the stadium was difficult, as there were so many fans crowded around.

“They were excited, very determined, trying to pass on all their determination.”

"We needed to find goals"

Conte admits he isn't working with a complete squad and is delighted with the way his players have responded to his tactics and system.

He also stated: “Looking at the squad, we needed to find goals, because it’s not a team where you’re going to have many players providing double figures.

“It’s therefore inevitable you need to work hard and try to make the best of the resources at your disposal by improving them. I think everyone in the group has improved. Seeing the first goal, (Andre) Anguissa had a great no-look assist for Scott (McTominay) to score.

“We worked really hard and are seeing the fruits of that labour. We have 74 points, with four rounds to go I think we’re in the Champions League now. Seeing where we started from, that’s remarkable. The credit all goes to the lads.”

Conte added, “The Scudetto would be prodigious.”