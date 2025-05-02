Napoli title winner Crippa: McTominay best in Serie A; Conte is today's answer to Maradona

Napoli Scudetto winner Massimo Crippa admits he's a fan of Scott McTominay.

Indeed, Crippa states the Scotland international is the best midfielder in Serie A.

He told Tuttosport: "We are talking about a phenomenal player who is scoring a lot of goals. Goals that have earned important points at the decisive moment of the season.

"The Scotsman has improved compared to Manchester United: this means that he has also found a great coach like (Antonio) Conte, who has been able to make the most of him. Now McTominay is the strongest midfielder in the championship."

While this Napoli lack a player like Crippa's former teammate Diego Maradona, he says that is made up by the presence of coach Antonio Conte.

He also said: "There is no one like Diego anywhere else in the world, but this Napoli can count on an extraordinary leader like Conte, who is the great architect of the ride towards the Scudetto.

\We had Maradona, now the added value is on the bench. Antonio has done an extraordinary job, bringing back to the top a team that last year had finished tenth."