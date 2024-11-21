Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Gilardino posts farewell to Genoa

Carlos Volcano
Gilardino posts farewell to Genoa
Gilardino posts farewell to GenoaAction Plus
Alberto Gilardino has posted a farewell after his dismissal as Genoa coach this week.

Gilardino has been sacked and replaced by Patrick Vieira at the Serie A strugglers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Referencing promotion to Serie A, he posted to social media: "Ciao GenoA

“I want to salute you and thank everyone who believed in me, as a coach and first of all as a man. Thank you to all the players who over these years experienced the long and exciting journey, to my two faithful allies Tano and Dario, and all of my staff.

“Thank you from the heart to all the people who work at the Pio centre with dedication and passion, constantly for the good of the team.

“Thank you to the entire population of Genoa supporters, tireless soul and pulsating heart of the Grifone, thank you for making me feel part of something unique and extraordinary.

“I will carry you in my heart, always. Gila.”

     

Mentions
Serie AGilardino AlbertoGenoaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mutu offers support to sacked Genoa coach Gilardino
CONFIRMED: Genoa announce Vieira appointment
Genoa move today's training session with aim of Vieira taking charge