Genoa accept Atalanta offer for Retegui

Atalanta are wrapping up a deal for Genoa striker Mateo Retegui.

The Italy international is moving to La Dea after key centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca was ruled out for six months with an ACL injury.

Retegui is joining Atalanta for a fee of €22m rising to €25m in bonuses.

The striker was due in Bergamo last night and is set to take his Atalanta medical on Thursday.

Retegui moved to Genoa 18 months ago from Tigre in Argentina.