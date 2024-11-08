Gilardino delighted with Genoa spirit for Como draw: Balotelli didn't deserve that...

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino was left delighted with his players after their 1-1 draw against Como on Thursday night.

Lucas da Cunha had Como ahead in the first-half, but Genoa found an injury-time equaliser through Alessandro Vogliaccio.

Gilardino was delighted with his players' spirit in taking a point on the night.

Another comeback draw at home:

"We have to admit that we played against a strong team, maybe they deserved it much more than us for the chances created especially in the first half. For a positive aspect in the second half is that the team stayed in the game, even risking a lot. We believed and gave it our all. We have to applaud the boys, Frendrup and Thorsby ran another 12 km, it wasn't easy to go and get it back. We believed and we bring home a golden point. It's a sign that things are going well and we're improving. We also have to grow."

Genoa seemed to suffer from Como's width:

"The credit goes to the quality of Como's individuals. The game that Como played in Naples or the victory in Bergamo, a team that maintains possession, worries its opponents and is good in one-on-one situations didn't come to play like that at our home. We were hasty in the first half, many long balls thrown away. At that moment we need to have more awareness and clarity. In the second half we raised our center of gravity, we took risks but they repaid us with the draw."

The injured players during the warm-up and at the end of the match all in the locker room?

"This is a team that gives everything and continues to give everything. The players were exhausted, I complimented them trying to read the game. The eleven from Parma played again this evening."

How did you see Pereiro and Balotelli?

"Gaston and Mario were good. I'm happy that we're trying to get minutes and put them in the best conditions."

What did you like?

"In the first half there was no pressure from us. In the second half we raised the center of gravity by taking many counterattacks, sometimes in our ball management. I think it's a point well earned seeing the moment."

Who can recover?

"We will have to make some assessments on Bani, who I think will be one of the first to return, on Norton-Cuffy, on Vitinha and Messias. There will be 17 days to work, put gas and make assessments."

Miretti's substitution?

"I needed centimetres. It was the last minute, Marcandalli was what I needed at that moment."

The referee?

"You also have to understand the referees. It's not easy to referee in all categories. You also have to give credit to the referees for making quick assessments. There's VAR which can give them a big hand but I think it was a fair refereeing."

Miretti's moment?

"We all have to try, including the environment, to wait for him. It's fundamental. He's a player with quality and in my opinion he can give us a hand. We have to accompany him. At the beginning he wasn't ready and he sacrificed himself, he wanted to be there even if he wasn't 100% fit. When he comes in we have to try to accompany him even if there may be some mistakes."

Pinamonti?

"Andrea is a player that I really wanted, who knows the category and who always gives us something in the game."

The yellow for Balotelli?

"I said that the refereeing was correct. On that occasion, I have to review the images, there was no warning for Mario. Players like that need to be protected and you shouldn't show a yellow because his name is Balotelli."