Cesc admits anger with Como players after Genoa draw: How did we not score more?!

Como coach Cesc Fabregas admits he was angry at the final whistle after their 1-1 draw with Genoa on Thursday night.

Lucas da Cunha had Como ahead in the first-half, but Genoa found an injury-time equaliser through Alessandro Vogliaccio.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Cesc conceded he was furious after dropping two points.

How do you feel after a match played like this and drawn?

"Before coming here I had to count to fifty. Obviously I'm angry. I don't understand how a team can create so much in a match and not win. It's heavy and frustrating. I feel sorry for the lads. We didn't do well against Empoli, many injuries and people in new positions. Today was a difficult match, but playing the game with so much personality I think we deserved more.

"Seeing a team that does little and scores and us doing a lot and not managing to win is heavy. I'm happy with the team's performance and the mentality they had on the pitch. This is Serie A: until the last second everything can change, especially when you miss fifty goal opportunities."

Emergency in midfield: Da Cunha in that position?

"We could see it again in the future. I regret not having done the same thing at Empoli. I always have to believe in what I want to do. It's something that makes me feel that we have to go our own way, with quality players. Today for me Da Cunha was the MVP. Congratulations to him, a new role but we know the player he is. Without the ball he also did very well."

Wasted counterattacks in numerical superiority?

"I've already spoken a bit with them, but what can I say? If I say that we work on this three times a week, do you believe me? In the match we had four or five chances but the team, it's true, struggles to put the ball in the goal."

There are also many positive aspects:

"Yes. I speak of frustration because the same thing always happens. There are many things to improve but also many positive things. In difficult moments you always have to find solutions. Today, however, the frustration is for this: we who prepare the match, we play well but that little bit is always missing."

The attitude was very different compared to Empoli:

"There are many games like this. Last year in Serie B we played against teams like that. Today I liked the team, the nastiness and the mentality with which we played. There are games like today where you deserve a lot and you don't win but the boys gave it their all. The boys have to understand that this is Serie A where if for a moment you're not in the game everything changes for you."