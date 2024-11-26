Giampaolo pleased as Lecce deliver win at Venezia

New Lecce coach Marco Giampaolo was left pleased with victory at Venezia on Monday night.

Patrick Dorgu struck a 70th minute winner for the visitors.

Giampaolo later said, "The game was difficult, it took spirit. Venezia knows what it wants when it has the ball, it knows where to position the players to put you in difficulty. Then we reorganized thanks to the spirit with which the boys returned. They were good.

"I met 5-6 national players in the last few days and I had the chance to get to know them. I liked the spirit, we need to improve in dribbling, in not being frenetic in possession of the ball. Looking at the characteristics of the players: you can have spirit, but little quality or the opposite, you need to understand how far we can push ourselves to make more of a difference in the game."

On Dorgu, he added: "He is a player who has technical, physical and spirit qualities. I liked him, he was in the game."